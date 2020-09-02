Jean K. Eckert1935 - 2020Longtime Resident of Los AltosBorn July 15, 1935 Huntington, NY. Died August 30, 2020 Sunny View Retirement Community, Cupertino, CAJean Ann Kirchner, born in Huntington, New York, July 15th, 1935. In high school she met the love of her life Richard (Dick) Eckert, and after marriage (1957), moving around the country first with the Navy, then with United Airlines, they settled in Los Altos, CA. in 1970. Along their way they adopted two boys, Steven (1964) and Peter (1967).Jean's love of model ship building ,and all things nautical, from a young age continued to grow and in 1982 she founded the South Bay Model Shipwrights. Returning to her hobby first with "kits", she entered the Dutch yacht Mary 1660 into the Mariners' Museum 1991 Scale Ship Model Competition, kit class. She was the first woman to ever enter this national competition, and she took Bronze. In 2000 she again entered the competition this time in the semi-scratch devision (scratch built except for fittings) with her Nonsuch and took GOLD!Jean and Dick moved into Sunny View Retirement for their final years. Jean became very active and engaged in the community. She worked with the Resident Counsel and in giving back to the community. Her philanthropy includes providing the Michael Verde Memory Bridge workshops for increasing communication with those with dementia, which she provided in honor of Dick after he passed from Alzheimers in 2014.Jean is proceeded in death by her sons Peter (2009), Steven (2014) and husband Richard (2014).Gravesite service Thursday September 3rd, 2020 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 22555 Cristo Rey Dr., Los Altos, CA.In lieu of flowers , donations in Jean's name to Sunny View Foundation 22445 Cupertino Road, Cupertino, CA 95014 preferred.