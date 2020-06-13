Jean Lorraine PetersMarch 19, 1931 - June 10, 2020Jean Lorraine Peters was born in Livermore, from where she moved at an early age to be reared in San Francisco. At age 89, she passed peacefully in her sleep on June 10. Jean's mother Alma Johnson died nine months after Jean was born. For a tumultuous several years, she lived at times with her father Bill Johnson but ultimately moved to be with her mother's sister Nettie and her husband Carl Wengard, who provided a wonderful home for her until their deaths. At the age of 14 she moved in with her cousin Bernice Langerand her husband Carl, who essentially became her devoted parents. Through Bern and the rest of the Wengard family, she was able to enjoy deep love and support for her teen years. To the end, the extended family was a foundation of her life.After Jean graduated from Lincoln High in 1949, she went to work in the accounting department at Standard Oil, where she remained until 1955. In 1952 she married Bob Peters, whom she had met on a blind date. After Bob returned home from the army, Jean left Standard Oil; and the couple settled in San Jose, where Bob was a teacher and an administrator. After rearing their two children, she returned to work at Bank of the West and Pavlina Realty.Jean led an active life until mobility issues slowed her the last few years. She enjoyed her friends from Lincoln High in San Francisco and the many great friends she made from the East Side Union High District, the Rock Canyon Club, and The Villages, where she and Bob have lived the last 25 years. Despite not being particularly fleet - of foot, Jean developed a strong tennis game that included quite effective shot making. For more than 50 years, she also enjoyed meeting with the bridge club ladies. Most of all she relished following the activities of her beloved children and grandchildren.Jean was predeceased by son Gerald Carl and is survived by husband Bob, daughter Lorraine, son Bill (Ellen), granddaughter Jessica (Brandon), grandson Robby (Kelly) and her treasured great grandchildren Emma and Will. In addition to her immediate family, her many cousins and a legion of good friends will fondly remember Jean.Memorial services will be determined at a future date.