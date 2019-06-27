Mercury News Obituaries
Oak Hill Memorial Park & Mortuary
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 297-2447
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Oak Hill Memorial Park & Mortuary
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Jean Rose Wren


Jean Rose Wren Obituary
Jean Rose Wren
April 25 1928 - June 15 2019
San Jose Ca
Long time resident of San Jose passed peacefully June 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born the eldest of eight children in Gordon, Colorado to Domenic and Margaret Zanelli. She leaves her son Kenny Wren (Alice), grand-children Stephen, Amanda, Samantha, Garrett ,Kolten and Hailey, along with four of her siblings: Bruno (Roberta) Zanelli, Kathy (Bill) Zmeko, Pearl Martinez, Esther Atherton and a host of nieces and nephews. A Graveside Committal Service is scheduled at Oak Hill Memorial Park on June 29, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. You are welcomed to leave condolences and pictures for Jean at www.dignitymemorial.com


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 27, 2019
