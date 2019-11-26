|
Jean San Juan
November 30, 1933-November 9, 2019
Los Altos
Jean San Juan, who inspired many generations of young dancers, passed away after a long battle with vascular dementia and declining health. She touched many lives with her talent, her loving heart, and her dedication to dance and to her students.
Dance was Mrs. San Juan's lifelong passion. She started dancing in her native England at age 4, and attended a boarding school for ballet at age 9. She earned an Advanced degree from the Royal Academy of Dancing in London when she was just 15.
She opened her first school at age 18 in England before moving to the United States. Not long after giving birth to her two children, she opened the San Juan School of Dance in Los Altos in 1966. The studio has existed on Third Street since then, and continues to operate today.
"Mrs. San Juan, as her students called her, was an amazing woman, who left an indelible mark on many hearts, none more than mine," her daughter Suzanne says. "She will always be my hero, my best friend, and my strength. I am privileged to be her daughter."
In addition to Suzanne, Mrs. San Juan is survived by her son, Mark, and by her grandson, Jake, Suzanne's son,
A memorial service will be held on November 30, 2019, at 3:30 PM, at the Assistance League building, 169 State Street, Los Altos (right across the street from the San Juan School of Dance).
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 26, 2019