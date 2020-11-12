1/1
Jean Street
Aug. 27,1934-Oct. 24, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. Jean was married to her husband Duane for sixty three years, and she was a loving mother of four children. In 1959, Jean and her husband Duane co-founded and operated D & J Pest Control Inc., a family business that is still running strong today. Some of Jean's favorite things to do included traveling the country with Duane and enjoying Bluegrass festivals, playing the Banjo on her Wednesday jam sessions, and spending time with her family and friends. Jean is survived by her four children, Samuel, Julia, Bennet, and Donald, her thirteen grandchildren, and her ten great-grandchildren. We all love her and miss her very much.


View the online memorial for Jean Street

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
