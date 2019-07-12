Home

Jean Wenberg


1922 - 2019
Jean Wenberg
Mar 1, 1922 - June 19, 2019
Saratoga
Jean Wenberg lived a remarkably fulfilling 97 yrs. as a teacher in a one-room school in Nebraska, at Franklin-Mckinley school in San Jose, as a librarian at Old Orchard school, as a charter member of AAUW, a member of Soroptomists International, Delta Kappa Gamma, and the Foothill Club. She instinctively knew that true wealth can never be measured in monetary terms. She was the epitome of selfless, unconditional love. Her main purpose in life was to make the world a better place. She was a tireless advocate for education, especially for young women. She is survived by her loving husband Harry Wenberg, son Scott Duncan, daughter-in-law Inge Duncan, granddaughters, Tracy King and Courtney Duka, Brent Duka, great-grandchildren, Cameron and Andy Duka, Donations can be made in her name to AAUW or Delta Kappa Gamma


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 12, 2019
