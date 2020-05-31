Jeanette Lovett
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette Lovett
Dec. 10, 1923 - May 9, 2020
San Jose
Jeanette was born and raised in Havelock, Nebraska and graduated with a Business degree from the University of Nebraska with the Class of 1949. She moved to San Jose where she married and raised a family. Her career included jobs with the USDA, Mutual of Omaha, the US Postal Service, and others, as an Accountant and an Executive Secretary. Jeanette was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Church and had a great love for cats and art. She is survived by her son, James Lovett, and her stepdaughters Carol Moellenberndt and Linda Fleischman, along with many loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oren Lovett, as well as her siblings Maxine Fettin, Bernice Olmsted, Bob Malone, and Bill Malone. Jeanette was a loving and caring woman with a great sense of humor who will be missed by many. Donations can be made in her name to the American Heart Association.


View the online memorial for Jeanette Lovett

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved