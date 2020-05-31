Jeanette Lovett
Dec. 10, 1923 - May 9, 2020
San Jose
Jeanette was born and raised in Havelock, Nebraska and graduated with a Business degree from the University of Nebraska with the Class of 1949. She moved to San Jose where she married and raised a family. Her career included jobs with the USDA, Mutual of Omaha, the US Postal Service, and others, as an Accountant and an Executive Secretary. Jeanette was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Church and had a great love for cats and art. She is survived by her son, James Lovett, and her stepdaughters Carol Moellenberndt and Linda Fleischman, along with many loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oren Lovett, as well as her siblings Maxine Fettin, Bernice Olmsted, Bob Malone, and Bill Malone. Jeanette was a loving and caring woman with a great sense of humor who will be missed by many. Donations can be made in her name to the American Heart Association.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 31, 2020.