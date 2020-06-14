Jeanette M. Roberts
1922 - 2020
Jeanette M. Roberts
1922 - 2020
Resident of San Jose
Jeanette passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her husband John and her daughter Adele. She is survived by her 3 daughters, 4 granddaughters, and 5 great grandchildren. Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, please give to a charity of your choice.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
