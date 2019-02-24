Jeanette Machado

Apr. 26, 1930 - Feb. 20, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Jeanette V. Machado passed away at her home on February 20, 2019 at the age of 88, a longtime resident of San Jose. Jeanette was the third child of Vincent and Theresa Vitale of Crockett, Ca. where she grew up in the shadow of the C&H Sugar factory. In those days most of the town inhabitants either worked for C&H or had some business which depended on it. It was a company town. Her Italian born father owned and operated one of the local taverns in Crockett that catered to the many employees of C&H. She graduated from John Swett High School, and never missed the chance to go to a reunion and visit with her classmates, especially her best pals, Betty and Annette. Jeanette loved Crockett and even at one time served as "Miss Sugar City".

In 1949 at a dance in her hometown, she met and fell in love with the man she would marry less than two years later. Kenneth J. Machado Sr. was a World War ll veteran, Silver Star recipient and native of San Jose who was finishing up his law school studies at SCU and USF. After their marriage in 1951, the couple settled in San Jose, the same town where Jeanette's mother, Theresa, lived as a child. There, she and Ken Sr. raised their seven children, Ken Jr., Bob, Gary, John, Terri (Boskovich), Cheryl (Knapp) and Jim. Always a very social and outgoing person, Jeanette became active in her kids' schools, the old St. Mary's grammar school in San Jose, Bellarmine and Presentation, serving on various boards and committees. She also was a member of the Catala Club at Santa Clara University.

Her warm smile and sparkling blue/grey eyes easily captivated those she met, and her outgoing personality immediately put people at ease. She always made everyone feel important and was genuinely interested in your life. She was the ultimate mother, compassionate, caring and nurturing and she became a second mom to many of her kid's friends. Nobody ever went hungry in her house, a trait her Italian mother instilled in her. Her home was always the home where friends and relatives would congregate. Jeanette could feed a small army of hungry cowboys after a branding at the family ranch without batting an eye and the next night attend a grand social event dressed in her finest attire. She was a lovely woman of substance and class but most importantly, she was kind.

In addition to her husband, Ken, who passed in 1995, Jeanette was predeceased by her son Gary and her daughter Terri, as well as her sister Angie Ardissone, brother Donald Vitale and daughter-in-law, Karrie Machado. Despite her ten-year struggle with Alzheimer's, Jeanette retained her classic smile and attitude until it was time for her to join those family members. She is survived by five of her seven children, daughters in law Patty Machado and Maureen Machado, sons in law Pete Boskovich and Doug Knapp, 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and her two favorite nephews, Ron and Don Ardissone, all of whom she loved deeply.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to donate in Jeanette's name are encouraged to contribute to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the . A memorial mass will be held at noon on Friday, March 1 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 5111 San Felipe Road, San Jose, with a reception to follow at the parish hall.





