Jeanette Marie EnosNov. 8, 1951 - Sept. 8, 2020Resident of Santa ClaraWe mourn a very special lady. Always with a smile and a positive attitude Jenny lost her eight year battle with cancer. She is now in heaven with dad and mom (Robert and Joan) our sister Terri and nephew Brian. Jenny threw herself into everything she did. G.A.A.(Girls Athletic Assc.) sports woman of the year for 1970. What a swing she had. Many years at Hewlett Packard. Dancing at Arthur Murray studio where she met her best bud Tommy. And no one could out do her lemon meringue pie. Jenny's shining star and love of her life was her daughter Samantha. They were two peas in a pod.Along with Samie, Jenny is survived by her siblings: Mickey (the late George), Mimi, Barbara, Bill (Frankie), Mike (Vickie), and Jim (Diana). Numerous nieces and nephews, brother-in-law Tom and dear friends Sheri and Georgyne. Per Jenny's request no services will be held. Hugs and Love Jenny, we'll miss you.