Jeanette Rositano

August 21, 1914 - May 19, 2019

San Jose

Jeanette was born in New York in 1914 of immigrant parents, the late Ida and John Loiacono, originally from Borgetto, Sicily. At three years old, she moved with her family to California, eventually settling in San Jose. Here, the family purchased land on Senter Road during the early part of the last century where they raised apricots and prunes. Jeanette attended the country grammar school and helped her family on the ranch.

As a teenager, in town, she worked as an office administrator/bookkeeper. Her joys in life were her family, history, word puzzles, Wheel of Fortune (where she was the Family Champion), and puppies of all kinds.

Jeanette had met her late husband, Sam Rositano, at Woodrow Wilson Junior High and they married in 1937. Together, they were the proud parents of Sal Rositano (wife Joan) and Joanne Snow (husband Ken), Grandparents of Sean Rositano (wife Pat) and Dana Rositano, Great Grandparents of Christopher and Megan Rositano.

She was much loved and will be missed by her family, extended family and caregivers who have meant so much to all of us.

Funeral Services will be held at St. Claire's Chapel at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery at 1:30pm on Saturday, May 25. Donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley or Sacred Heart Community Services.





View the online memorial for Jeanette Rositano Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary