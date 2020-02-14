|
|
Jeanette Simonini
Feb 2, 1929 - Feb 5, 2020
Resident of San Jose, CA
Jeanette died peacefully in San Jose following a short illness. She touched many lives with her gentle spirit and infectious smile and will be greatly missed.
Jeanette was born in Sandpoint, ID, the 10th of 12 children of Clark Burton Lutes and Catherine Margaret (Amen) Lutes. She grew up on the Lutes family farm in Lapwai, ID, graduating Valedictorian from Lapwai High School in 1947. She enjoyed a brief career at the telephone office before marrying the love of her life Nilo on January 1, 1949, and moving to Colma, CA. Jeanette was a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother, and talented homemaker, seamstress and cook. She and Nilo were avid bridge players, and loved spending time with their children and grandchildren dancing to Italian music, working on puzzles and playing word games.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her loving husband Nilo, by 8 years, as well as 5 brothers and 4 sisters. She is survived by her 4 devoted children Ellen (Mick) Rozzi of Millbrae, CA, Jack (Chris) Simonini of Greer, SC, Carol (Larry) Solomon of Lake Tawakoni, TX, Janet (Frank) Figone of San Jose, CA, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She leaves behind her twin brother Jim Lutes and sister LaVerne Haines, both of Lewiston, ID.
Friends and family will be notified of the date in June 2020 when services at the Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston, ID, will be held.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 14, 2020