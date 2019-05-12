Jeanine Owen

May 25, 1931 - March 27, 2019

San Jose, California

Jeanine Owen, 87 of San Jose, CA went home to be with the Lord after several years of living with dementia.

She was born in Dinuba, CA to Charles and Evelita (Parker) Bottorff. She graduated from Santa Clara High School. Jeanine married Ernest Owen on June 9, 1950.

She was a beautician for over 30 years. She remained active serving in church where she was a greeter and instrumental in starting a Christ based 12 step program. She was grateful for her 35 years of sobriety and loved her family in AA. She was instrumental in helping so many people overcome their addictions.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Ernest. She is survived by her children, Sandra (Clyde) Williford, Craig Owen, Christopher Owen and Shelley Hanson, 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Her generous and loving spirit, her passion for Hawaii, her love for nature: the ocean, flowers and trees will live within us all. Her love of the Lord is her legacy to us all.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Jeanine's life on Saturday, May 18 at 11:00 at WestGate Church/SouthHills Campus, 6601 Camden Avenue, San Jose, CA.





