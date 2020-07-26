1/1
Jeanne A. (Pfeiffer) Kiely
1935 - 2020
Jeanne A. Kiely (Pfeiffer)
9-19-1935 7-29-2020
Jamestown, CA
Jeanne Arden Kiely (Pfeiffer), beloved Mom, Grandma, great Grandma and friend, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family, June 29, 2020 in Sonora, CA. Born on September 19, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Norbert and Martha Pfeiffer. Jeanne was born raised in Almaden Valley. Alumni of Notre Dame High School, class of 1953, completed West Valley College, worked in the dietary depts in San Jose, Santa Cruz area hospitals. Jeanne was very active in her church and community, volunteering in programs at St. Patrick's Catholic Church and active in many groups and clubs. Jeanne was an avid gardener. Her extensive family, filled her life with much happiness and pride.
Jeanne is survived by her daughters; Christina (John) Rossum, KJB Kiely (Thomas Duggan), Colleen (Butch) Castro. and 7 beloved grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her parents and son, Kevin Thomas Kiely.
A mass was held in her honor July 8, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church in Sonora, CA.
Because of the pandemic a celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
