Jeanne Berry
Sept. 17, 1941 - March 31, 2019
Former Resident of San Jose
Jeanne was born in Rochester, NY. A graduate of Samuel Ayer H.S., S.J. City College, and SJSU attendee. High school activities were Pep Club member, Student Bus. Mgr. and FBLA.
She served as Executive Secretary to San Jose Board of Supervisors and an Appraiser for the County of Santa Clara.
She enjoyed Tennis, Playing the slot machines, dogs, traveling, and Arts & Crafts
Jeanne is survived by her son John Sunseri, Step Mom Helen Berry, Half Sisters Lorry Weatherly, Jennifer Berry, Lynne Calvert (Roger), half brother Carl Berry (Deme), and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents Carl Berry and (Lillian), Step Mom Rita Berry, Half Brothers Jason, Rex, George Berry, and her beloved dog "Nugget".
A remembrance of life will be held 5/26/19 @ 2:00 p.m. in Reno. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nevada Humane Society, 2825 Langley Ste. B, Reno Nevada 89502 would be appreciated.
RSVP by 5/15/ to 559-906-5923 and the address will be provided.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 3, 2019