Jeanne Jacques Straube
Resident of Los Altos Hills
Jeanne Straube, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home, on February 28th, 2020.
Jeanne was born on October 15, 1928 in Monessen, Pennsylvania and moved to Eagle Rock, CA with her mother, Janet Riddle Malicord, when she was nine. She loved being a 'SoCal' girl, enjoying swimming in the ocean, beach volleyball and trips to Mexico. She majored in French at UCSB (and also in 'Boys' as she liked to say). She was a Francophile at heart, continuing to study French, and traveling in France throughout her life.
She taught 6th grade, but her fondest memories were flying for United Airlines where she was a flight attendant and lived in Chicago and NYC. It was there where she met her future husband and soon after, moved back to California to start a family.
She was an avid tennis player, and lifelong learner: staying on top of NYT's best sellers, current events, lectures, and music - from stadium country rock to Puccini's operas.
She loved her morning ritual of black coffee in bed, reading the paper and working the NYT crossword puzzle, proudly done in ink.
She loved animals; rescuing many big dogs, cats, ducks, and geese. But her favorite animal was the cheetah, which she got to see firsthand on an African safari and supported their conservation for the rest of her life.
Most importantly, she was devoted to her family and friends. She had a great sense of humor and a wide circle of friends. At its core was the beloved KATPAK -- nine Kappa Alpha Theta alumnae sorority sisters. With them, she shared a deep connection, annual big trips, and many fun times -- full of joy, laughter and antics that made waiters blush.
Jeanne is survived by her three children Chris, Kim, and Alison, and grandchildren, Kramer, Zach, Samantha, Nate, Avery, Emma, and Eli.
The family wishes to thank her devoted decade-long friends for their love and support, in particular, Judy Doty and Anita Savides, and her most recent 'earth angel' caregiver Carina.
At Jeanne's request, no large service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , https://www.alz.org or the Cheetah Conservation Fund https://cheetah.org.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 5, 2020