Mercury News Obituaries
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 N. Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 N. Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 N. Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA
Jeanne M. Formosa


1928 - 2019
Jeanne M. Formosa Obituary
Jeanne M. Formosa
June 8, 1928 – August 4, 2019
Resident of Morgan Hill
Jeanne M. Formosa passed peacefully on August 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in San Jose, CA to John and Concetta Mezzapesa; she was the youngest of 7 children. Jeanne was mainly a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family, always giving of herself so selflessly. She lived most of her life in San Jose, moving to Morgan Hill 4 years ago to be closer to family. She is survived by her devoted husband of almost 70 years, Joseph Formosa, her 3 children, Karen Formosa Nelsen, Sal Formosa (Anne), Susan Ramirez (Rene); 9 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. Our lives will never be the same without our Honey, Mom, Gram. She will be deeply missed by all. Rosary & funeral services will be held at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 N. Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara: Sunday, August 11, viewing at 5:00 pm, Rosary at 6:00 pm. Funeral service on Monday, August 12, 11:00 am.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 8, 2019
