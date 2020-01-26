|
|
Jeanne Marie Lewis (née Rennes)
Jan, 29, 1929 - Dec. 27, 2019
San José
Beloved mother and grandmother Jeanne Marie Lewis (née Rennes) passed away on December 27th, 2019 at the age of 90 in her San José home of 45 years.
Jeanne was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in October and took a turn for the worse right before Christmas. She died at home in her bed with her family near her which was what she wanted.
If you knew her, you knew she was strong-minded and could be stubborn but these qualities served her well as she knew what she wanted and she remained sharp as a tack until almost the end.
Jeanne was born in a two-room framed farmhouse at the start of the Depression on January 29, 1929 in Otis, Colorado. Her parents were Edna Marie Rennes (Eggers) and Harry Arvid Rennes. Her father died suddenly when she was not quite 8, so as the oldest of four children, Jeanne had to grow up fast and take on responsibilities for her siblings. Her strength of character and resilience can surely be attributed to this tough start in life. After high school, Jeanne moved to Denver and worked at Montgomery Ward typing up mail orders. Later she moved to Los Angeles and worked as a secretary for Tide Water Oil Company where she met her first husband John Cameron. She lived in La Crescenta, Fresno, Santa Barbara, and Kailua, Hawaii before moving to San José.
She received her AS degree in geology at age 50, something she was quite proud of. Jeanne worked temp jobs as a Kelly Girl and ended up at Paolo's Restaurant where she worked as a bookkeeper until her early 80s. Jeanne also volunteered throughout her life including as a den mother for the Cub Scouts, at libraries, at the local food bank (the Lord's Pantry) and for the Democratic Party. As recently as this past summer she was growing herbs and vegetables to donate.
Jeanne enjoyed traveling and saw a lot of the world and also took her children on camping trips all over the U.S. She was also a devoted fan of professional tennis and baseball with Roger Federer and the San Francisco Giants her favorites. When her eyesight deteriorated later in life, she listened to games on a portable bedside radio. An ardent reader, macular degeneration also forced her to switch to audio books. Jeanne was an avid gardener whose deck and yard were always full of flowers, vegetables and herbs.
Jeanne always appreciated the US mail service and local newspapers and never forgot to reward her postal carrier and newspaper deliverer with Christmas bonuses. These people brought the world to her as, throughout her many years in Silicon Valley, she had no desire for a home computer, Internet connection or cell phone and appreciated the low-tech nature of handwritten letters, hard copy mail and news. She never forgot a birthday and marked a wall calendar with important dates and sent cards.
Jeanne is preceded in death by husband Francis Albert Lewis, parents Edna Marie and Harry Arvid Rennes, her sisters Dorothy Ann (Buzz) Engeman, Mary Louise (Hank) Beckwith, and brother John Arvid (Barbara) Rennes, a step grandson, a nephew and many dear friends.
She is survived by her son William (Meow Yen) Cameron of San José, CA, daughter Mary Ann (Keith) Palchikoff of Fairbanks, AK, step son Timothy (Yolande) Lewis of Mt. Shasta, CA, step daughter Emma Seaberry of Fort Worth, TX, her grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Julia, Miles, Charlotte, Sean, and Eleanor, step grandchildren Samantha and Avery, nieces Vicki (Ben) Kelley, Brenda (Nick) Schleich, Deidre Beckwith, Ruth Cameron, Beth (David) Bowman, grandnieces Ava and Olivia, grandnephew Max and many more beloved family and friends. Jeanne's wish was to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Her family is heartbroken over losing Jeanne but hope time will help ease the pain.
In lieu of flowers, Jeanne requested that donations be made to the Otis High School Alumni Scholarship Fund: Andrew Perry PO Box 185 Otis CO 80743 attn: Otis Alumni Scholarship Fund. Make checks out to Otis Alumni Scholarship Fund.
"From my body, flowers shall grow and I am in them and that is eternity." – Edvard Munch
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 26, 2020