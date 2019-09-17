Home

Holy Cross Greek Orthodox
900 Alameda de Las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
900 Alameda De Las Pulgas
Belmont, CA
1929 - 2019
Jeannette Angelides Obituary
Jeannette Angelides
Nov. 25, 1929 - Sept. 13, 2019
San Carlos
Jeannette lived a beautiful life of community and love. Surrounded by family, she peacefully passed on to her next journey. She was born in Palo Alto, the daughter of Constantinos and Vasilike Pappas and sister of Nicholas C. Pappas. She graduated from Palo Alto High School and San Jose State University. She married Peter S. Angelides (deceased) with whom she had 5 children: Stephen (Thalia), Dean (Laura), Thalia (Michael), Leslie (Steven), and Andrea (Paul). She adored her 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Funeral Sept. 20, 10:30 am followed by Makaria at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 900 Alameda De Las Pulgas, Belmont. Entombment following at Alta Mesa Memorial Park, 695 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto. Donations in lieu of flowers to Holy Cross Philoptochos or Red-Car-Bel Auxiliary.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 17, 2019
