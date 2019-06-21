Jeannette Marie Vestal (Hiland)

August 16, 1939 - May 29, 2019

Lifetime resident of San Jose

With great sadness we announce the passing of our sister Jeannette (Jan), who was born August 16, 1939 in San Jose of parents Thomas and Daphne Hiland and died May 29th at the age of 79.

Jan was a graduate of Campbell High School. She married Robert Vestal (now deceased) when she was in her mid-20's and they had two children: Susan and Lee. Later divorced, Jan raised the children as a single mom. She was a hard worker, raising her two children while she worked full time and went to school to develop a career in medical business which she was dedicated to for her entire working life.

Her son Lee Vestal, a Cal Maritime graduate and professional merchant marine, lives with his wife Yvonne in WA. Jan's daughter Susan passed away as an adult after a heroic battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Susan was married (husband Dave) and mother of Jan's sole granddaughter Jessica.

Jan was fond of organizing an annual family reunion at Vasona Park, which was a favorite event of her uncle Herb (Herb Richards founder of Coast Oil Company.)

Jan was devoted to bowling, a love that began in her teens. She had over 50 years participation in bowling leagues and tournaments, competing through (old) Cambrian Bowl, where she made many life-long friends.

She spent her retirement years puttering in her garden which was her favorite pastime.

Jan is survived by her two brothers. Patrick who lives with his wife Delores in Capitola and William who lives with his wife Mary in Morgan Hill—as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jan was loved by everyone who knew her, and she will be missed by all. Please no flowers. Any contributions should be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.





Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 21, 2019