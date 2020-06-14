JEANNIE GILMOREJUNE 24, 1924 - JUNE 4, 2020BurlingameTeacher Extraordinaire and long-time Burlingame resident, Jeannie Gilmore, died peacefully at her home on June 4th, only twenty days from her 96th.Jeannie is survived by her two daughters, Chrissie Hall (of Auckland, New Zealand), and Carole Gilmore (also of Burlingame), and by her four grandchildren: Rebekah Cozens (Steve) (of Auckland, New Zealand), Hannah Raffelsberger (Jens) (of Karlsby, Sweden), Jessica Senne (Thilo) (of Munich, Germany), and Joshua Herron (Anne-Sophie Gomis) (currently of Beirut, Lebanon), and by her nine great grandchildren: Levi Cozens, Jaida, Mia, and Luca Raffelsberger, Jette, Merle, and Levke Senne, Juno, and Baby Herron, and by her brother, Don Hall (of Santa Cruz).Born June 24, 1924, in Porterville, California, the first child of four to Neva and Ed Hall, Jeannie lived all of her formative years in Stockton, California, attending Eldorado Elementary School, Stockton High School, and graduating in 1945 with a Bachelor of Arts and an Elementary Teaching Credential from the University (formerly College) of the Pacific.Jeannie began her teaching career in Santa Barbara and later worked as a substitute, as a young mother, in Stockton, California.Jeannie was married to Bill Gilmore, originally of Palos Verdes Estates, for 41 years, until his death in December, 1988, and then for 16 years to Jack Friend, her first fiancé, with whom she reconnected after 45 years, and who died in 2007.An extremely proud resident of Burlingame since the beginning of 1957, Jeannie began her extraordinary journey as a beloved teacher, in the early 1960's, as Burlingame Elementary School District's first Home Teacher. She continued in that role until her official retirement in 1996, while also greatly enjoying helping a wide variety of students in her home as a private tutor.Jeannie was an active and vocal participant as a member of The City of Burlingame's Beautification Commission from 1985-1999 and also served as a deacon at the First Presbyterian Church of Burlingame.In her later years, Jeannie also happily gave many presentations to local groups about her experiences surviving the sinking of Holland America Lines' cruise ship, "The Prinsendam", which sank off the coast of Alaska en route to Asia in October, 1980. Jeannie, (then 56), and her mother, Neva, (then 77) were in lifeboat #4, which later washed up on the coast of Alaska, and which now rests proudly in the little museum in Valdez. The safe rescue of all 520 on board, 320 of whom were mostly elderly passengers, with Jeannie and Neva being rescued during strong winds, by swinging up individually in a Coast Guard bucket winched into a helicopter, is the US Coast Guard's finest rescue effort to date.Jeannie's recollections were important contributions to two books: "Burning Cold" by H. Paul Jeffers, and the recently published: "None Were Lost" by Stephen J. Corcoran. Jeannie's expressive flair and fluency, her deep and liberal humanity, and her ever positive cheerfulness made her a popular speaker and earned her the local sobriquet "The Unsinkable Jeannie Gilmore".A steadfastly loving mother and grandmother, a very welcoming friend and neighbor, and an avid gardener who loved to decorate her home for every holiday, Jeannie will be best remembered for her ever-ready smile and her vibrant and vivacious laughter. She is held in the hearts of many. Arohanui.New Zealand Maori Blessing:Kia hora te Marino, Kia whakapapapounamu te Moana. Kia tere karohirohi i mua i tou huarahi. May calm be spread around you, may the sea glisten like greenstone, and the shimmer of summer dance across your path.Donations to Mission Hospice are welcomed.