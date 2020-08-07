Jearren (Jeri) Dale Stallings Kenner
~
Resident of Saratoga
Loving mother, sibling and friend Jearren (Jeri) Dale Stallings Kenner died peacefully in her longtime home in Saratoga on July 20, 2020 after courageously battling Parkinson's Disease and Cancer. She was 77.
Born and raised in Fresno, CA, Jearren moved to the Monterey peninsula during her teenage years and graduated from Carmel High School. She attended Monterey Peninsula Junior College where she had the privilege to meet former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. She went on to graduate from San Jose State University with a double major in Biology and Invertebrate Zoology. She completed her medical technology training while interning at San Francisco's St. Luke's Hospital and worked 47 years in the field in the South Bay where she was proud to serve as her coworkers' union representative. Jearren was also active in community affairs, where she sought to improve her neighborhood's streets and schools, and volunteered as a youth soccer and basketball coach during her children's younger years. Later in life, Jearren volunteered as a docent for Monarch Butterfly Natural Preserve at Natural Bridges and the Joseph M. Long Marine Laboratory educational facility in Santa Cruz. Jearren loved people, the outdoors and Loving mother, sibling and friend Jearren (Jeri) Dale Stallings Kenner died peacefully in her longtime home in Saratoga on July 20, 2020 after courageously battling Parkinson's Disease and Cancer. She was 77.
Born and raised in Fresno, CA, Jearren moved to the Monterey peninsula during her teenage years and graduated from Carmel High School. She attended Monterey Peninsula Junior College where she had the privilege to meet former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. She went on to graduate from San Jose State University with a double major in Biology and Invertebrate Zoology. She completed her medical technology training while interning at San Francisco's St. Luke's Hospital and worked 47 years in the field in the South Bay where she was proud to serve as her coworkers' union representative. Jearren was also active in community affairs, where she sought to improve her neighborhood's streets and schools, and volunteered as a youth soccer and basketball coach during her children's younger years. Later in life, Jearren volunteered as a docent for Monarch Butterfly Natural Preserve at Natural Bridges and the Joseph M. Long Marine Laboratory educational facility in Santa Cruz. Jearren loved people, the outdoors and teaching children about the natural world. She was an avid reader and self-learner throughout her life.
She is survived by her two sons, Zachary Kenner and Thaddeus Kenner, her siblings, Warren Dale Stallings Jr. and Cheryl Stallings Wimpey, her brother-in-law, Jerry Wimpey, her niece and two nephews, Kellee Garcia, Ryan Curtis and Thierry Dessange, her grandson and two great nieces.
To honor Jearren's memory, we ask all who wish to participate to donate to the California State Parks Foundation or the National Parks Foundation. Her family cordially invites all that knew Jearren to share a favorite memory, tribute, song or picture on Forevevermissed.com View the online memorial for Jearren (Jeri) Dale Stallings Kenner