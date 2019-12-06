|
|
Jeff Tyson
Jan. 19, 1949-June 21, 2019
Resident of Mountain View
Jeffrey L Tyson, age 70, passed away in his home in Mountain View from heart complications.
Mr. Tyson is survived by two children: Angelique Tyson 48 & Eric Tyson 44. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Amber-Rose Tyson, Ariel Tyson, Cory Tyson and Ty Tyson. and finally two beautiful great grandchildren Leo Straughan and Ando Tyson.
Jeff is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including a Civil Action Unit Citation among others. He grew up in nearby Mountain View, the only son of Leo & Phyllis Tyson. As a child, he learned his passion for Foreign cars, and American cars. As he grew older, he began to take over many of the household duties from his father, whose deteriorating health had left him in charge of the family household. After the death of his father at the young age of 47, he took over the household duties full time, where he eventually expanded to the Marines to include schooling and traveling several locations. His success in Computer Science can be directly attributed to his work ethic and his natural mechanical ability. His attention to detail was legendary. He took pride in the fact that he always left his boss and co-workers satisfied. Jeff retired from Aher Test Systems six years ago to pursue his other passion, wood craftsman, leather craftsman, bullet making and camping and his final years he was a healer..
He served four years with distinction as a Marine in Vietnam, including aiding with the evacuation and fall of Saigon. He was not wounded during the evacuation of the Embassy, and received other commendations for his dedication and bravery. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Marines never left him, as friends and family will attest.
Services will be held this Friday at 3pm at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery. He will be interred in a family plot at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery Seaside, CA.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 6, 2019