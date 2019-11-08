|
|
Jeffrey Neuroth
Dec. 12, 1946 - Oct. 29, 2019
Morgan Hill
Jeffrey Neuroth, San Jose dentist and Morgan Hill resident, passed away on Tuesday, October 29 after a yearlong heroic fight with pancreatic cancer.
For over forty years, Jeffrey Neuroth DDS, was a highly regarded and beloved dentist to generations of patients at his Cherry Avenue office in San Jose. Dr. Neuroth treated everyone with a compassion and care that earned him his patients' trust and loyalty, many of whom stayed with him for decades, often referring their families, friends and coworkers.
Outside of the office, Jeffrey loved spending time on his boat fishing for everything, from salmon and tuna, to halibut and crabs. His weekend excursions on Monterey Bay tided him over in between lengthier exciting fishing trips to Mexico and Alaska. Any day on his boat, near the ocean he loved so much, was a good day.
Jeffrey is survived of by his wife Karen Neuroth, sons Brian Neuroth of San Jose, and David Neuroth of Morgan Hill. He was preceded in death by his son Andrew Neuroth, who passed away in 2016.
Jeffrey Neuroth will be remembered for his commitment to his patients, his excitement and passion for fishing and especially how much he loved and cared for his family. At the family's request, services will be private.
View the online memorial for Jeffrey Neuroth
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 8, 2019