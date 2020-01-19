|
|
Jeffrey Paul Baerwald, SJ
May 7, 1957 - January 3, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Jeffrey Paul Baerwald, SJ, entered into rest on January 3, 2020, in San Jose, California, following a brief struggle with glioblastoma, a brain tumor. He was 62 years of age. Born in Minneapolis, he entered the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) in 1983 in New York, and was ordained a priest in 1989. From 1995 through 1998 he held fellowships in clinical psychology and neuropsychology at Albert Einstein Hospital, St. Vincent Hospital and Medical Center, and, jointly, at Cornell Medical Center and Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, all in New York. He earned his doctorate in Clinical Psychology from Fordham University in 1998, and went on to teach at Fordham, Loyola College Maryland, and Santa Clara University, as well as many summers at the Ateneo de Manila. In the last year, he performed clinical assessments for the County of Santa Clara. During his time at Santa Clara from 2005-2017, Fr. Baerwald served as associate professor, chair of the Graduate Program in Counseling Psychology, Assistant Dean for Student Life, and Bannan Fellow. He was one of the founders of the Ignatian Companions program, which combined service, dialogue, prayer and reflection rooted in the spirituality of St. Ignatius. Jeff will be remembered by many for his love of life, ranging from the tuba to the martial arts, from gourmet cooking to housing construction in Mexico. His limoncello was unsurpassed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Marlys Baerwald, and is survived by his siblings, Patsy McGlynn (Michael), David Baerwald (Kathleen), Cindy Alcorn (Steve), Pam Linder (Dave), and Lisa Elledge (Rob), as well as by many nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on January 21, 2020, at Mission Santa Clara, Santa Clara University. A visitation and memorial mass will be held in Minnesota on February 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Church of St Therese located at 18325 Minnetonka Blvd, Deephaven, MN. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Jesuit Refugee Service, 1016 16th St. NW, Suite 500, Washington, DC 20036.
View the online memorial for Jeffrey Paul Baerwald, SJ
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 19, 2020