Jeffrey S. Doty

Jan. 23, 1960 - Feb. 17, 2019

Willow Glen

Willow Glen resident Jeff Doty died unexpectedly from liver failure on February 17, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, Ca.

Mr. Doty was 59 years old.

Jeff was born in San Carlos, California at Sequoia Hospital on January 23, 1960. Lovingly raised by his mother Gwenn Anthony Doty and stepfather Dale S. Doty, Jeff was the middle son of six children and enjoyed many family adventures, particularly time spent at the family's cabin in Pine Mountain Lake.

Jeff attended Lynbrook High School and spent the bulk of his working years at Race Street Fish and Poultry and United Rentals.

Jeff was a wonderful cook, a lifelong NASCAR fan, an animal lover, and was always willing to share his unique insights on everything! In his youth he was an avid water skier and also had a love-hate relationship with golf. Jeff was happiest at home in Willow Glen and was fortunate to have wonderful neighbors and friends such as Denise and Sherman Millard whom our family is grateful for their unwavering love and support. Jeff is survived by four siblings Kelly Banks of San Jose, Ca; Tom Doty of Galt, Ca; David Doty of San Jose, Ca; and Katie Mansergh of Napa, Ca. He is also survived by his step mother Judy Doty of Los Altos, Ca and his biological father Dennis Newell of Kent, Washington.

Jeff requested no service be held. Condolences may be sent to 2053 W. Pueblo Ave., Napa, Ca. Donations to honor Jeff Doty may be sent to San Jose Police Officers' Association at www.sjpoa.com or the American Liver Foundation, Northern California Division at www. liverfoundation.org





