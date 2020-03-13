|
|
Jeffrey Scott Shumate
May 22, 1959 - February 21, 2020
Jeff passed away unexpectedly, bringing great sadness and heartbreak to his family and friends. Jeff's heart was pure gold. He will forever be loved and missed. Jeff is survived by his mother, Betty Shumate; children, Shane Shumate and Lacey Shumate-Rincon; his brothers, Thomas and Richard Shumate and sister Kimberly Russell; Shane and Lacey's mother, Wendy Shumate; five grandchildren, four nephews and close family friend Laura Hughes.
Service to be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park on March 20, 2020 at 1:00 P.M.
View the online memorial for Jeffrey Scott Shumate
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 13, 2020