Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-5160
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
Jennie Christine Quartuccio Obituary
Jennie Christine Quartuccio
March 23, 1925 - March 20, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Jennie Christine Quartuccio passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019 with her loving husband and family by her side.
Jennie was born in San Jose, CA on March 23, 1925 to Salvatore and Josephine Valenti. She is survived by her husband, "Shorty" Joe, and daughter, Joanne (John). Her death was preceded by her son, Joel, her two brothers and three sisters.
Jennie is also survived by her four grandchildren: Greg (Diane); Denise (Cliff); Nicole (Kevin); & Christine (Ryan). She enjoyed having 6 great-grandchildren.
Married for 73 years, Jennie and "Shorty" were "prune picker" sweethearts and were inseparable since the ages of 11 and 12. They attended Washington Elem. and Woodrow Wilson Jr. High together. Jennie graduated from San Jose HS. During their long, happy lives as sweethearts, they traveled the world, went on over 40+ cruises, owned a ranch in east San Jose and then finally retired at their home of 32 years in The Villages where they played many rounds of golf. Jennie and "Shorty" lived a wonderful, blessed life and were an excellent example of true, unconditional love.
Jennie was a member of The Italian American Heritage Foundation, Royal Arcanum & the Over 50 club.
Both the rosary on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 7:00pm & the funeral services on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:30am will be held at Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Aid Society, 2641 Cottage Way, #4, Sacramento, CA 95825.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 24, 2019
