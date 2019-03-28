|
Jennie V. Pizarro
June 24, 1929 - March 16, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Jennie, beloved mother of Robert V. Robles and Lydia Pizarro-Alvarez, mother-in-law to Lydia Garcia-Robles, grandmother to seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Bay Area Mortuary, 1701 Little Orchard St., San Jose, CA 95125, following Interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2650 Madden Ave., San Jose, CA 95116 at 1:30 p.m.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 28, 2019