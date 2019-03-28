Mercury News Obituaries
|
Bay Area Mortuary
1701 Little Orchard Street
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 998-2202
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
Bay Area Mortuary
1701 Little Orchard Street
San Jose, CA 95125
Jennie V. Pizarro


Jennie V. Pizarro Obituary
Jennie V. Pizarro
June 24, 1929 - March 16, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Jennie, beloved mother of Robert V. Robles and Lydia Pizarro-Alvarez, mother-in-law to Lydia Garcia-Robles, grandmother to seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Bay Area Mortuary, 1701 Little Orchard St., San Jose, CA 95125, following Interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2650 Madden Ave., San Jose, CA 95116 at 1:30 p.m.


View the online memorial for Jennie V. Pizarro
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 28, 2019
