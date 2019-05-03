Jennifer Ann Edwards-Feasby

Resident of Santa Clara

Jennifer Ann Edwards-Feasby of Santa Clara passed away April 20, 2019. Jennifer was 55 and was born in Santa Clara, California receiving her Masters at San Jose State University. She is survived by her loving husband, James, her boys Christopher and Kyle, her step-children Nicole and Casey and Daughter-in-law Elizabeth and her granddaughter Claire. She is also survived by her father William Edwards, her sister Cindy Dowd and her brother Matt Edwards along with nieces and nephews, Kelly, Andrew and Tessa Dowd. Along with being a fantastic mother/grandmother/sister/daughter and friend, Jennifer was also an accomplished business woman. She was a lot of fun to be around and had an infectious laugh. She is already greatly missed. A private gathering will be hosted by friends and family. To share your fondest memories of Jennifer, please visit www.lifecelebration.com.

Leaver/Cable Funeral Home of Buckingham, PA.





