Jennifer Mary Dickinson

February 5, 1969 – May 13, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Jennifer Mary (Lynn) Dickinson, 50, of San Jose, CA, passed away at home on Monday May 13th, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:30 am, Sat. June 8, 2019 at The Hayes Mansion¸ Westwood Patio, 200 Edenvale Ave., San Jose, CA.

Jenny, born Feb. 5, 1969, grew up in Granada Hills, CA, youngest of five siblings. A true naturally curly redhead, she was the spirited baby of the family. Diagnosed with juvenile Type 1 diabetes at 6, her fighting spirit was one of her greatest strengths. Doctors told her she would never have children or live past 30. Nicknamed "Sweet Pea" by her daddy (diabetic inside joke), she bravely took on a daily regimen of blood test finger-sticking, insulin injections and diet control.

Jenny attended St. John Baptist De La Salle school and Alemany High School in Mission Hills. With the help of her mom, a Veteran's Admin RN, she attacked life, playing in girls' soccer-pioneering AYSO Region 8 and competing on Alemany's swim team. When it came time to leave the nest, she headed to San Jose State, studying Business Administration. There she met her life's love, a soccer playing engineering student named John Dickinson. They were married on Aug. 19, 1990, settled in San Jose and welcomed children Lauren and Andrew.

A woman of passion and strong conviction, Jenny was an awesome force of life. You always knew where you stood with her. Once she was your friend, she was your FRIEND – that friend who has your back and stands with you despite circumstances. She was a great listener. People opened up to her easily, often meeting her and within 5 minutes telling her their life story. She loved helping people, especially those who sought her advice dealing with their own or a family member's diabetes. When her mom's health was failing she spent days away from home – an entire month at one point - taking care of her.

Jenny's greatest love was for John, Lauren and Andrew. A wonderful caring mom, she was their irrepressible advocate and very active in the kids' lives. Whether it was as Band Booster and in the Pit Crew for the Oak Grove H.S. Marching Band, serving on the Board of Almaden Parents Pre-School, coordinating the annual band Crab Fest or as taxi driver for their baseball, soccer and band events, Jenny was all-in for them.

She was an amazing wife to John and made the Dickinson household work. They enjoyed travel together, visiting Denmark, Sweden, Cancun, Monterey, Hawaii, D.C., New York and other fun places.

Jenny was a fighter, going toe to toe with her disease. Despite blindness in one eye, being knocked down by a heart attack, and losing her right arm, she got up off the canvas and punched back, persevering through physical and speech therapy and innumerable doctors' visits, all with a smile on her face. Best of all she was able to be there to help Lauren plan for her wedding to Ryan Anderson. Although her body failed her, her mind and spirit never did.

Saddened by the loss but blessed to have had her in their lives, John, Lauren, Andrew and siblings Tim Lynn (Keri), Mike Weinberg-Lynn (Susan), Liz (Lynn) Wood (Chris) and Pat Lynn (Stacey) and extended family and friends celebrate her memory.

Jenny was preceded in death by parents Don and Patty (Mennen) Lynn.

Family requests those attending the celebration wear bright colored attire and, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the ( ).





View the online memorial for Jennifer Mary Dickinson Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary