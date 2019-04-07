Mercury News Obituaries
|
Jennifer Muraoka


Jennifer Muraoka Obituary
Jennifer Muraoka
June 19, 1956 - Mar. 31, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Beloved wife and mother succumbed to her 15 year battle with cancer on March 31st. She was born to Paul (deceased) and Sue Dileo on June 19, 1956. She was a graduate of San Jose State University and was a teacher for seven years. Her main job however was raising her daughter Wendy.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Glenn and their daughter Wendy.
Special thanks to doctors Susan Smarr and Lucy Song and the hospice staff at Kaiser Permanente. A celebration of life for Jennifer will be held at a to be determined date and location.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 7, 2019
