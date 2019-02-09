|
|
Jerald B. Boyer
Sept. 15, 1933 - Jan. 27, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Jerry was with the San Jose Fire Department for 32 years. He was an active board member of both the Police and Fire Retirees in addition to Widows and Orphans as Secretary.
Jerry is survived by Doris, his loving wife of 57 years, his children, Judy (Richard) and Bill (Pam), his grandchildren, Rich (Angel), Jeff (Kristen) and Ryan, his great-grandchildren, Bella and Jack, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Viewing Monday, February 11, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose. Funeral Service Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the above Chapel. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, Santa Clara.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to donate to .
