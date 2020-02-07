|
Jere Austin
Dec. 14, 1923 - Jan. 18, 2020
Resident of Cupertino
Jere Jeffrey Austin, age 96, passed away on January 18, 2020, in Cupertino. He is survived by his 3 children: Pamela Starkey (Mike), Peggy Austin, and Edward Austin (Denice); 5 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren-all residents of California. His wife of 71 years, Jean Anderson Austin, passed away in 2018.
Raised on an orange ranch in Exeter, California, Jere left home to serve in the Navy from 1942 to 1946 and earn his degree in mechanical engineering from UC Berkeley. For most of his professional career he worked at Westinghouse Electric Corporation's Marine Division in Sunnyvale. In retirement, Jere continued as an active member of Union Presbyterian Church of Los Altos; volunteered for the El Camino Hospital Auxiliary; and enjoyed the company of buddies from Westinghouse and friends in the Sons in Retirement (SIR) organization, Branch 5. He was also very active in the Los Altos neighborhood where he and Jean lived for more than 60 years. Jere and Jean together leave a legacy of service, care, and devotion to all who knew them.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the Sunny View staff and residents for their loving friendship, kindness, and support during the past year.
A memorial service for Jere will be held Saturday, February 29, at 1:00 p.m., at Union Presbyterian Church of Los Altos, 858 University Avenue, Los Altos, CA 94024. All are welcome.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 7, 2020