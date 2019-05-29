Mercury News Obituaries
Beddingfield Funeral Service
4323 Moorpark Ave Ste C
San Jose, CA 95129
408-777-8100
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Community Chapel
1701 Little Orchard Street
San Jose, CA
View Map
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:30 PM
Community Chapel
1701 Little Orchard Street
San Jose, CA
View Map
Interment
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Oak Hill Memorial Park
San Jose, CA
View Map
1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerome Cicero Obituary
Jerome Cicero
July 9, 1953 - May 25, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Jerome Cicero passed away in San Jose at the age of 65. He served in the Marine Corps from 1975 - 1977 and worked at the Palo Alto and Menlo Park VA Hospitals for many years.
Jerome is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Cicero; his children, Jerome Cicero Jr of Poconos, PA, Michael Cicero, and Melissa Cicero; five grandchildren, his mother, Evelyn Cicero of Brooklyn, NY; many siblings, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM with a service to follow at 1:30 PM at Community Chapel, 1701 Little Orchard Street, San Jose. Interment with Military Honors will take place at 1:30 PM on Sunday, June 2 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in San Jose.


View the online memorial for Jerome Cicero
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 29, 2019
