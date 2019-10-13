|
|
Jerome John Gronsky
December 13, 1965 - October 5, 2019
Santa Clara
Jerome "Jerry" Gronsky no longer has cancer! After a valiant 6+ year battle with multiple myeloma, Jerry left this world peacefully on October 5, 2019, at the much too young age of 63.
A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jerry was the son of the late Andrew and Veronica Gronsky, born the fourth of eight siblings, survived by all of them: Ron (Andrea), Adrian, Martha (Patrick), Edie (Dave), Laverne (Dave), Lil (John), and Marian. He was Uncle Jerry to 11 nieces and 11 nephews, who adored his playful doting on them, a result of his genuine interest in, and native ability for, relating to them on their level. Uncle Jerry was a kid at heart, always so proud to speak about his very accomplished nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his angel on earth, his loving wife of 14 years, Jeannette Gallant-Gronsky, who diligently cared for him throughout their marriage.
Jerry completed an AA degree in Electronics from Penn Tech in Pittsburgh, followed by a BS in Business from the University of Phoenix, serving a long and distinguished career as a professional in the field of high tech electronics, ranging from power sources to guidance systems. He was also an exceptionally talented self-taught musician, mastering the guitar to an elite level, playing professionally on stage and in the studio.
A witty and fun-loving guy, Jerry was a purveyor of dry humor coupled to frequent applications of sarcasm, camouflaged by the sly smile that he cultivated since childhood. He was an avid reader, a political pundit, and a voracious consumer of broadcast media, enabling him to debate toe-to-toe with anyone daring enough to take him on. He greatly enjoyed living in the SF Bay Area, the California sunshine and all of the local culinary delights, as much as he treasured his classic Buick, fully restored and upgraded to street rod status. Above all, Jerry was a faithful Catholic and loved attending Masses with beautiful music.
A celebration of life will be held during 9:30 AM Mass on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at St. Joseph of Cupertino Catholic Church, 10110 N De Anza Blvd., with Father Bob Leger presiding. Following Mass, the burial will occur at the Gate of Heaven cemetery in Los Altos.
Friends are invited to attend a Vigil from 5:00 – 9:00 PM, Rosary from 7:00 – 8:00 PM, Monday, October 14, 2019, at Lima Family Mortuary, 466 N Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95050.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , http://main.acsevents.org/goto/jerrygronsky, in Jerry's name.
View the online memorial for Jerome John Gronsky
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 13, 2019