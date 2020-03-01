|
Jerry Crosby
Beaverton Oregon
Jerry Crosby, darling husband, irreplaceable dad, cherished brother died on January 31, 2020, at Providence St. Vincent hospital in Portland, Oregon. He was 68.
Jerry grew up in Atherton and he attended Woodside High School. He received a Civil Engineering degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. He met his wife, Mary Pepitone, while attending Cal Poly, and he easily persuaded her that they should begin their married life in Hawaii.
As a construction project manager, Jerry led teams building government, commercial, and multi-family complexes on Oahu, in the Bay Area and Orange County. Jerry and Mary made their first home in Honolulu, then Pleasanton and Costa Mesa. In retirement, Jerry and Mary made Beaverton, Oregon their home.
A devoted dad, Jerry was involved in his daughter Jennifer's dance activities. He created props for Valley Dance Theatre in Livermore, and he worked on sets for Pleasanton Playhouse and Cirrus Dance & Arts.
Jerry was laid to rest at Valley Oaks Memorial Park in Westlake Village on February 14, 2020, and a Celebration of Life was held in his honor by family members at the Palm Garden in Thousand Oaks.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Mary Crosby, his daughter Jennifer Crosby, his brother Steve Crosby, and his sisters Suzanne Courter and Patti Williams.
Memorial contributions may be made at CurePSP.org
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 1, 2020