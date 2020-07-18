Jerry ForeseeApril 4, 1932 - July 7, 2020Santa RosaPassed away peacefully at home in Santa Rosa, July 7, 2020 at 88. Born April 4, 1932 in Oklahoma to Preston and Grace Foresee. Graduated Campbell High School in 1951, Served in the Army. Worked as a roofer and carpet installer. Enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting CB and Ham radio. His memory will live on by his wife of 65 years, Mary "Alice" (Bradley) Children, Jerry P Foresee, Linda Percival and Betty McKain. 9 grand children, 14 great and 2 great great. Siblings, Paul, DeAnna, Janell and Maggie. Requested no service.