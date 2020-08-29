Jerry VaughanFeb. 25, 1932 - Aug. 6, 2020Santa ClaraJerry Allan Vaughan passed away from complications relating to several chronic health problems. He was determined to live in his home for as long as he could, and he succeeded in that until the final hours of his life. His four children visited often to try to help meet his needs. His neighbors, Dr. John Logan and Teresa Logan, and his housekeeper, Carmen Meza, were also instrumental in helping Jerry to continue living in his home until the end.Jerry, nee Gerald Allan Vaughan, was the youngest of six children born to David Clarence Vaughan and Lorena Blanche Miller Vaughan. He was born in Gracemont, Oklahoma. He grew up in Anadarko, Ok, served in the US Army in the Korean War, then attended Oklahoma University. While at OU, he met and married Christa Mae Segler. He and Christa had their first child and moved to Wichita, Kansas, where Jerry worked for Boeing Aircraft for about 10 years. They had three more children. Jerry then had the opportunity to move the family out to Santa Clara, California where he worked for Lockheed Missle and Space as a computer programmer, from 1965 until he retired in 1992.As a child, Jerry learned to play some classical piano pieces, and he enjoyed and appreciated classical music throughout his life. As a young man, Jerry enjoyed hunting ducks, and other birds, as well as fishing, and bowling. He volunteered his time with the Boy Scout troop when his son, Greg, was in the Boy Scouts, and he helped with fund raising for the church youth group where his children attended. He always enjoyed playing bridge, during lunch at Lockheed, and later he played duplicate contract bridge with the Lockheed Retirees group as well as with the Senior Centers in the Santa Clara and San Jose area. He was a competitive bridge player, happy if he and his partner came in first, but disappointed if they finished below third place or so. Jerry and Christa enjoyed travelling and, from about 1977-2005, they traveled to many parts of the world.Jerry lost Christa to lung cancer in 2011, but continued to live alone in the family home, playing bridge, and serving on the board for the Lockheed Retirees, as the treasurer and as the Newsletter editor. He is survived by his four children, Janet Polson, Kay Manzanarez, Greg Vaughan, and Patricia Hunka. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by one grandson, Eric Manzanares. We would like to thank Dr. Craig Job for his attentiveness to Dad's medical issues over the years, and especially in the last several months.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Jerry's life will be postponed until a later time. Please contact us if you would like to be notified of the details of a celebration of Jerry's life sometime in the future.