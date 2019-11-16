|
|
Jess Gilbert Torres
April 28, 1930-November 12, 2019
Resident of Los Altos
Jess Gilbert Torres passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at age of 89, surrounded by members of his loving family at his passing. Jess was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, companion, and friend, and his indomitable spirit and strength will be greatly missed. Jess was born in El Paso, Texas , to very poor, hardworking, resourceful parents. Jess was the youngest of 12 children. He moved from El Paso to California at age 17, and through his own drive, resourcefulness, entrepreneurial spirit, and work ethic, he founded and built a number of very successful businesses, including J.G. Torres Concrete Construction Company and Printex. Jess possessed powerful traits that he leveraged and that sustained and drove him throughout his life: his sense of responsibility and strength of character; his incredible resiliency and resolve; and his amazing determination. He always made sure, by his actions that those that he loved and cared for knew exactly where they stood and how important they were to him. Jess was a loyal, devoted, and generous friend. He enjoyed many great friendships throughout his life. Jess is survived by his companion of many years, Ingrid W. Held; his children, Jackie Spears (Dan); Jess Torres (Lori); and Daniel Torres (Susan), and many grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 10:30A.M.-11:30A.M. at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave., Sunnyvale with a Funeral Service following at 12:30 P.M. in ALL SAINTS CHAPEL at GATE OF HEAVEN CATHOLIC CEMETERY, 22555 Cristo Rey Dr., Los Altos. Interment to follow.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 16, 2019