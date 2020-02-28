|
|
Jess Ledesma Jr.
Campbell
Jess aka "Papo" and "Joe Butch" passed away peacefully at his home in Campbell, CA on Wednesday Feb. 19th. Jess was a hardworking carpenter for 30 years and a giving and simple man. Jess is survived by his wife of 57 years, Tillie Ledesma, a daughter, Jennie D. Araujo (Scott), son Jess V Ledesma (Yuko) and daughter Ursula Kietzke (Rich) all of Campbell, CA. He was a devoted Papo to his grandchildren, Robyn Araujo, Sarina Araujo, Jaylin Kietzke and Shane Kietzke. He leaves behind numerous brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Per his wishes, he requested to be cremated with no funeral service. His ashes will be spread at a later time.
Papos famous quote, "Play the Lotto"
View the online memorial for Jess Ledesma Jr.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 28, 2020