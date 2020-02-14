|
Jesse Everett Jackson
Oct. 15, 1977 - Feb. 3, 2020
San Jose
Jesse Everett Jackson unexpectedly left this world, his family, friends and colleagues on February 3, 2020. He was 42 years old. He was born on October 15, 1977 in San Jose at Good Samaritan Hospital. His life was short but filled with love, joy and deep friendships. All who met him were attracted to his quick wit and amazing mind. They loved him for the genius and very special person that he was.
Jesse started his academics at Montessori schools in San Jose and Connecticut and continued on to attend Hillbrook School, Bellarmine College Preparatory, University of California San Diego and California State University San Jose. He distinguished himself at all levels with academic honors. He was a National Merit Scholar as well as an IBM Watson Scholar. He earned a Bachelors of Science degree in Computer Science and Masters degree in Computer Science with honors.
For most of his childhood Jesse participated in the Boy Scouts of America where he rose from a lowly Cub Scout to the rank of Life Scout. He held numerous leadership roles and excelled in every position. The highlight of his scouting days was attending the annual summer camps at Camp Oljato in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. After two weeks of tent camping, sitting by the campfire telling stories, rolling in the dirt and never showering, he and his fellow scouts inevitably came home with an "Oljato tan" that took weeks to wash off. He made lifelong friends thru the scouting program.
As a teen Jesse had the opportunity to meet Pope John Paul II in Denver during World Youth Day in 1993. It was a long bus trip with his church youth group and required more outdoor camping when they got there but he relished the experience and it further enhanced a lasting friendship for all in the group.
Jesse was not a physically competitive person. While playing T-Ball, he was the child out in left field chasing butterflies. During grade school sports he was content to sit on the bench and be the team clown so it was a great surprise to all when he competed on Bellarmine's wrestling team his Freshman Year.
With mathematics as his strongest subject Jesse was destined to work with computers where his ingeniousness enabled him to attain high achievements and recognition from his managers and colleagues. He had an outstanding career with IBM where he began working as a summer intern while still in college. For over 20 years at IBM, Jesse thrived as a computer scientist, software engineer, and technologist at heart. He led efforts that allowed IBM z/OS related offerings to be significantly ahead of the competition. He was recognized as a leader in direct client interactions and as a presenter at conferences. At the age of 35, he received his first software patent for Dynamic Query Optimization which he was very proud of.
Jesse loved to read and write and academics was his strength. He had a wide variety of interests but was especially fond of gaming, movies, fine dining and everything technical. He enjoyed having all sorts of electronic toys and always seemed to know when the newest equipment was being offered. He was the go-to guy when you needed a practical answer but would also keep you engaged for hours talking about theory.
Physical labor was Jesse's kryptonite. His friends knew that he was the last person to ask for help when moving furniture or boxes but he was always the first to grab the bill at a restaurant. He was generous to a fault and it gave him great pleasure to show up with food for family and friends.
Jesse is survived by his parents Wilbur and Andrea Jackson of San Jose, his brothers Kyle and Matthew Jackson of San Jose, Aunts Debbie Jackson and Linda Jackson-Shaw (Lionel) of Richmond Va., Uncles Michael King Jackson of Richmond, Va and James Ontko of Glendale, Az. , as well as numerous East and West Coast cousins.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass for Jesse on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St Anthony Catholic Church, 20101 McKean Road, San Jose, CA 95120 immediately followed by a Celebration of Life Reception at Boulder Ridge Golf Club, 1000 Old Quarry Rd, San Jose. Ca 95123.
Jesse was so loved by his many friends and relatives. He will be missed but not forgotten and will remain forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Jesse's memory to the .
