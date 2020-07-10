Jesse L. OrtizJan. 14, 1927 - June 17, 2020Resident of San JoseIn loving memory of Jesse L. Ortiz who passed peacefully on June 17, 2020. Jesse served in the Navy during WWII aboard the USS Caliente. Jesse was proceeded in death by his beloved wife Toonie. Jesse was a native of California and grew up in Gilroy. After the Navy he was a Merchant Marine, lumberjack, retired as a Master Carpenter and then began missionary work for the Lord. He was a beloved brother, Husband, Father, Uncle, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and Great, Great Grandfather. Due to the pandemic services will be held at a later date. Please contact the family at 408-365-7436 for information on future services. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Veterans Administration.