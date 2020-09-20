Jessie Marie Peterson
October 25, 1930 - September 6, 2020
Lynden, WA
Jessie Marie Peterson, 89, died peacefully on September 6, 2020 with her family by her side in Lynden Washington. A family graveside service was held at the Lynden Cemetery.
Jessie was born on October 25, 1930 in Bellingham, WA. Her parents, Elbert & Marie Isom, had settled in Lynden from Murphysboro, Illinois in 1930. She and her sister adored their parents, and she never forgot her roots. She was a farm girl at heart, and it was here that she learned the many values of family life: love, respect, loyalty, humor, and self-discipline.
Jessie graduated from Lynden High School in 1949 where she made friends that would last her a lifetime. Her early years were lively and fancy-free. It did not hurt that her father was the Superintendent of Schools and Head Boys Basketball coach! She cherished her time growing up in Lynden and was very proud of her hometown.
Jessie attended the University of Washington, graduating with a degree in Elementary Education in 1953. She was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority when she met the love of her life, Robert (Pete) Peterson. In May of her senior year, he asked her to marry him and they were married in Lynden the following weekend. Invitations were delivered via word of mouth and everyone in town showed up for the ceremony! After returning to UW to graduate, they moved to Biloxi, Houston, and then Los Angeles before settling in Santa Clara, CA where they bought their first and only home in 1958. It was here that they raised their three daughters. They were a family of swimmers and had many good times with their girls at the Santa Clara Swim Club. Always ready with a dry towel, wool hat, or a sandwich, she kept everyone warm and well fed.
Jessie's talents were widespread. She became an elementary school teacher and later in life worked for the State of California-Employment Development Department placing unemployed and at-risk youth in job training programs. She was smart, organized, compassionate, and never late! She was a member of San Jose Junior League, PEO, ToKalon, Eastern Star, Rainbow Girls, and a cherished group called MASP. Jessie loved gardening, cooking, Stanford football, tennis, golf, cribbage, sewing, "antiquing", dancing, flirting, and a glass of wine at the end of the day. She was fiercely competitive, especially with her friends' children, and had a sense of humor that endeared everyone. Jessie will always be remembered by her deep blue eyes, her caring heart, and her warm embrace. She was always there for you; it was just her nature. She deeply cared for her family, friends, and neighbors.
You will forever be with us, Mom. There will never be another to replace you or the love we shared.
Jessie is preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Pete) Peterson and her parents, Elbert and Marie Isom. She is survived by her sister, Luanne (John) Mills; her 3 daughters, Kristine (Gareth) Bolt, Sara Peterson, and Ginger Brogan; her 6 grandchildren, Matthew and Scott Largent, Meghan and Christopher Bolt, and Jessica and Julie Tramp; her 4 great-grandchildren; and countless friends.
In light of the COVID-19 restrictions, the family had a private memorial service in Lynden, Washington.
Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
