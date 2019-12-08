|
Jesus Federico Varela
June 12, 1942 - Nov. 20, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Jesus (Jess / Chuy) passed away in Sacramento, California, surrounded by family. Jesus loved people and his smile could light up a room. He touched many lives with his humor, generosity and optimistic outlook on life and stories.
Jesus was born in Jerome, Arizona to Jesus & Cruz Varela. He was the second of eight children. The Varela Family were longtime residents of San Francisco. In 1971, Jesus moved to San Jose where he would continue his career at Langendorf Bakery. He was a proud member of the Bakers Local Union #24 for over 30 years. After retiring, he held many part time jobs. His most recent position at West Wind, as an attendant at the Capitol Flea Market, gave him much joy. He was able to interact with his co-workers and many friends. Jesus loved being around people, joking, laughing and telling stories.
Jesus is survived by his sister Gloria Breaux and his four children, Penny (Elliot) Sands, Valerie (Jesse Sr.) Perez, Gail (Gerald) Weathers, Jesus M. Varela. Jesus is also survived by his grandchildren: Calida, Tamara, Steven, Jesse Jr., Clayton, Tyler, Beatrice, Victoria & Anika;10 great-grandchildren; nephews & nieces. Jesus was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Beatrice Varela, and his longtime partner, Carolyn Guzman.
Friends and Family are invited to services held at Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel, 710 Willow St., San Jose. Visitation will be from 4 - 7 pm on Thur., Dec. 12, 2019 with a Memorial to follow from 7 to 9 pm On Fri., Dec. 13, 2019, a Closing Service will also be held at Lima Family Erickson, from 10 - 11 am, with a Graveside Service immediately to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, 490 Lincoln St., Santa Clara.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 8, 2019