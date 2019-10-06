|
|
Jesus "Jess" Gradillas, Jr.
Resident of Augusta, KS
Jesus "Jess" Gradillas, Jr., 78, and formerly of Porterville, CA, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 in El Dorado, KS. Jesus was born in Senora, Mexico on April 17, 1941, to the late Herminia (Calzada) and Jesus Gradillas. Jess worked 25 years in retail grocery then moved on to housekeeping at Nordstoms in California and Washington. He was fond of his donkey and enjoyed feeding horses. Jess enjoyed spending time with family in California, where he lived most of his life.
He is survived by son, Jesus Gradillas, III of Kent, WA; daughter, Laurie Griffin and husband Dickey of Augusta, KS; brothers, Sergio Gradillas of Morgan Hill, CA; and Eddie Gradillas of Mexico; sisters, Margie Saldana and husband Johnny of Porterville, CA; and Toni Anderson of Modesto, CA; 4 grandchildren, Ahn-Alika, Jesus IV, Diego, and Joaquin; 2 great grandchildren, Ryan and Angelito; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Domingo, Johnny and Joe Gradillas and a sister, Katie Duty.
The family will hold a service 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Jubilee Bridge Church, 685 Jarvis Dr, D, Morgan Hill, CA.
View the online memorial for Jesus "Jess" Gradillas, Jr.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 6, 2019