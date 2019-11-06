Home

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Oak Hill Memorial Park
Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Oak Hill Memorial Park
1933 - 2019
Jesus Vargas
Aug. 24, 1933 - Oct. 29, 2019
San Jose
Jesus Vargas passed away peacefully on October 29 at the age of 86. He is preceded in death by his wife, Blanca and daughter, Connie. Jesus is survived by his twin brother Frank Vargas. He is also survived by his children: Laura Keller (Randy), Jaime Vargas (Sandie), Adelina Vargas, and Cristina Moncayo (Ramon). He has 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Rosary will be Thursday, November 7 at 6:00 p.m. and burial services will be Friday, November 8 at 1:00 p.m. Both services will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 6, 2019
