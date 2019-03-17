Jim Huffman

Oct 28, 1942 - Feb 10, 2019

San Jose

On the morning of February 10th 2019 Jim Huffman passed away at the age of 76, after a year and half battle with cancer.

Jim was born in Montana. He Graduated from Elk Grove High School in 1960. Joined the air force as an electronics weapon's specialist from 1961-1965.

He held various high-tech engineering jobs from the east to the west coast, settling in Sunnyvale in the early 1970s. He then moved to West San Jose where he continued to live out the remainder of his life. Jim was married 3 different times and had twin boys and a daughter.

Jim had a long career in Electronic and Robotic Engineering. He worked for many of the early start up tech companies in the area. IBM, Memorex, Singerlink Systems to name a few. He was instrumental in developing the original P.C.board that gave us our smaller sized home answering machines.

Jim loved to live life to the fullest. He raced street bikes throughout his adult life. He was a man that was always on the go. He didn't like to waste time just sitting around. Whether it be taking his motorcycle out for a ride or hiking a trail or mountain bike riding, you could always find him living life to the fullest outdoors. He was always up for an adventure. In his more recent years, he developed a love of photography. He even won awards for some of his nature photos. Birds were his specialty. To see some of his work you can go to his blog: www.Jimrhuff.com.

In addition to his love of adventures outdoors, he was always ready and willing to do his share to make sure we preserve our natural treasures. He also was a humanitarian that received a local news channel award for helping rebuild after Hurricane Katrina. In addition, Jim enjoyed traveling to Mexico to help build schools. He was all around charitable with his time and talents, and will be sorely missed by all.

A Celebration of Life even will take place on Sunday March 31st. If you would like to attend, please email the family at: [email protected]





