|
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Los Gatos Memorial Park
Jim Kiel


1924 - 2019
Jim Kiel
July 11, 1924 - September 25, 2019
Resident of Campbell
Duane "Jim" Kiel, born in Marshall, Minnesota and long-time resident of Campbell, passed away September 25th at the age of 95. Jim worked for 36 years at GT&E and retired in 1982. He started his career as a telephone lineman, working in Long Beach, CA and moved up to Plant Staff Superintendent and Manager of the Los Gatos division.
He was an active member of his community, serving a variety of organizations including the Santa Clara Better Business Bureau and as the president of the Los Gatos Chamber of Commerce. He was able to enjoy more days of retirement than he had ever worked. An Army veteran, Jim served in World War II and earned the rank of Sergeant.
Jim was a loving man. He loved his friends and neighbors who became a family to him. He loved his family, including his two children, Mike Kiel of Kalispell, Montana, and Beth Chalmers and her husband Jim of Campbell, his three grandchildren, and his great grandchildren.
Jim's greatest love was for his wife, Agnes. They were married for almost 60 years and are now reunited. The services are being held at Los Gatos Memorial Park on Monday, September 30th at 11 AM.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 29, 2019
