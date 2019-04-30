Jimmie Pasquali

Jul. 4, 1920 - Apr. 22, 2019

San Jose

Jimmie Pasquali, born July 4, 1920 in Coalgate, OK, passed away on April 22, 2019 at the age of 98. He is survived by his wife of 78 years, Ava Nell Pasquali, his daughters, Sue Richards, Sally Paris (Michael), Shari Pasquali, three grandchildren, James Penrose (Monica), Sarah Espinoza, Joseph Paris, grandson-in-law Fabian Espinoza, four great grandchildren, Guerin Williams, Andria Williams, Natalie Penrose, Sofia Espinoza, two sisters, Bruna Mello (Hank), Peggy Shirar.

After serving in the United States Army during World War II, he and Ava Nell settled in the Bay Area. He was a business owner with his family for many years. They owned and operated Deluxe Food Center, Deluxe Bottle Shops and then after retirement, he received his Real Estate license.

Jim was active in the community, a Mason and member of the East San Jose Rotary. He loved being around his very large family and many friends. He enjoyed golf, card games and traveling the world. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Donations may be made to Heartland Hospice or the .





